COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan mark negative in Antigen Test; swab results awaited for Aaradhya, family

The whole Bachchan family underwent tests for coronavirus and this led to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan getting diagnosed with it. Senior Bachchan in his tweet has mentioned "family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .." Now as per reports, both Big B and Abhishek underwent antigen test which immediately gave results that they have been tested positive for coronavirus. While the rest of the family have been tested negative as per tests.

The report also suggested that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have undertaken swab tests for which the results will be coming in tomorrow. All the tests were taken at Nanavati Hospital.

Now, Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope gave an update about the Bachchan family to Zee News. He stated that only Amitabh and Abhishek's test results have come out. The test of the rest of the family members, servants and drivers have been done at Nanavati Hospital. He mentioned that their reports will be coming in by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also tweeted about getting tested positive for coronavirus and it read as "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

He added, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

We wish the whole family speedy recovery!