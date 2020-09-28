Court asks Sanjay Raut to file statement that he didn't call Kangana Ranaut 'haramkhor'

In Kangana Ranaut house demolition case, the court today asked proof that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the actress 'haramkhor'. It is to be noted that the incident took place after Kangana compared threats that she received from Mumbai Government, appeared to her like she was living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kangana's lawyer played an audio where Sanjay Raut was heard stating 'haraamkhor', which Raut's lawyer argued was not directed towards her. Justice Kathawalla then asked Sanjay Raut to record a statement that he did not call the petitioner, Kangana, 'haramkhor'. To that, Raut's lawyer said, "I will file an affidavit tomorrow," after which the court was adjourned.

Sanjay Raut was called out on social media over his 'haramkhor' remark. "Lagta hai uske baap ko yaha lana padega...., Wo HARAMKHOR ladki ki wakalat kyu kar rahe hai aap," Raut was heard saying in an interview which went viral.

NCB chief Rekha Sharma had shared the interview and tweeted, "People must listen to the language of @rautsanjay61 who is abusing and threatening to @KanganaTeam. @DGPMaharashtra you need to provide proper security to Kangana whenever she comes to state."

People must listen to the language of @rautsanjay61 who is abusing and threatening to @KanganaTeam. @DGPMaharashtra you need to provide proper security to Kangana whenever she comes to state.@HMOIndia @PMOIndia https://t.co/iNiZ3bPPlP — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 5, 2020

Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, and Anubhav Sinha had also condemned the statement. In fact, Kangana herself made a video after the incident. She argued having freedom of speech, out of which she compared Mumbai to PoK.

Kangana's PoK tweet read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

The incident began after a user asked Mumbai Police to provide Kangana Ranaut with protection, and in turn the actress said she does not trust them and would appreciate security from Himachal Pradesh Police instead.