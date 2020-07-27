'Could not stop my tears': Amitabh Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya being discharged from hospital

Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his feelings on his social media, and today, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan got discharged from Nanavati hospital, the veteran actor took to his Twitter account and expressed his happiness at Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

Amitabh wrote, "T 3607 - T 3607 - अपनी छोटी बिटिया, और बहुरानी को,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू| प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार, अपरम्पार| (Upon the release of my little daughter, and Bahurani, from the hospital; I could not stop my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)."

For the uninformed, on Monday, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. It happened the same day that the Bachchan bungalow Jalsa was no longer in containment zone. Abhishek confirmed the happy news for the well-wishers on Twitter.

He wrote, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Both mother and daughter were admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of fever. The rest of the members of the family Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agasthya Nanda had all tested negative for the virus. Reports had said that Amitabh will post medical bulletins twice in a day on his social media accounts to keep fans and followers updated on his health.