Sonam Khan shared that as soon as she jumped into the pool, she panicked and tried to grab onto Rishi Kapoor. Soon, Aditya Chopra realised Sonam Khan's fear and jumped into the pool to rescue her.

Sonam Khan, born Bakhtavar Khan, entered Bollywood with a splash and became an overnight sensation after the release of the 1989 film Tridev. The actress was popular and in demand in the 80s and 90s but quit acting at the peak of her career after getting married. Sonam Khan gained overnight stardom with Tridev, but she made her main screen debut with Yash Chopra's Vijay opposite Rishi Kapoor. In an interview with News18 last year, Sonam Khan revealed a shocking incident from the sets of the film.

Sonam Khan shared that Yash Chopra's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, saved her from drowning during the shoot of Vijay. Sonam Khan said that if Aditya Chopra had not saved her that day things would have turned tragic.

Sonam Khan revealed that for one of the scenes, she was to wear a bikini and jump into the pool. The actress was advised by Yash Chopra to learn how to swim, however, Sonam Khan, without learning the skills, gave the shot which only invited trouble. "I never bothered to learn swimming, and we were shooting in a hotel in Bangalore. It was a one-shot scene where Rishi ji was walking from one point, and I walked from another, and we both had to jump into the pool. I didn’t bother to tell anybody that I couldn't swim, so we both jumped into the pool, and it was a one-shot take," Sonam Khan said.

"I jumped into the pool and didn't know how to swim. I was literally grabbing Rishi ji and pulling him down with me. People thought it was part of the shot until Aditya Chopra jumped into the pool and saved me. I could have drowned or unknowingly harmed Rishi ji that day. It was a terrifying experience," Sonam Khan said.



"Yash ji was very disappointed. He told me, ‘You are a useless girl, not learned how to swim, what are you doing?’ The entire unit was there, but only Aditya realized that I was actually drowning. He jumped in with his clothes and shoes on," she added.

Sonam Khan had a successful career for as long as she was part of the film industry. She worked in 35 films over eight years and is still remembered for her iconic 'Oye Oye' song from Tridev.



Sonam Khan retired from Bollywood in 1994 but is now keen on making a comeback.

