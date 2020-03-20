Coronavirus patient Kanika Kapoor's lie EXPOSED! Singer spotted in 2 parties after returning from London

Some time back, Kanika Kapoor informed that she had only attended a family gathering of around 30 people after landing in Lucknow from London, while her father Rajiv Kapoor had cleared that the singer attended at least three parties consisting of around 400 people. The singer has been detected positive for coronavirus and is under isolation currently.

Amidst her statement from quarantine in Lucknow hospital, a photo of her from a high-profile party has been viral. In the image, Kanika poses with BJP minister Dushyant Singh, his wife Niharika Raje, their son Vinayak Singh, who is studying in the 10th standard, UP health minister Jaypratap Singh's wife Vasundara Singh, UP minister Akbar Ahmed Dumpy's nephew Aadil Ahmed, congress minister Jatin Prasad's wife Neha Prasad and Rampur nawab's daughters.

Kanika had attended the party on March 15. She missed out on mentioning the particular detail when she told Aaj Tak, "I attended a small get together on March 13. My father can't say this that I attended three parties. I tried my level best not to contaminate others. Throughout the past week, we were all wearing gloves."

Her father, who is also under home-quarantine with Kanika's other family members had cleared, "Six of us in our family are undergoing test today at 4pm. Kanika has attended three parties after her arrival. She came in contact with around 350-400 families in three parties. Along with Kanika, we are also in isolation."