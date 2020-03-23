Coronavirus outbreak: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan send love and prayers to Italy with throwback photo

Italy has become one of the most affected countries due to COVID-19. Many have lost their lives and every day new cases of people getting tested positive on novel coronavirus are making headlines across the world. Although many countries are getting lockdown, people across the globe are sending love and prayers to each other in the time of crisis. A while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent her love to Italy.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan standing against the backdrop of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. In the photo, the lovely couple is all smiles while posing together. Saif is sporting a handsome look wearing a blue T-Shirt and black trousers with a sleeveless winter jacket. While Kareena looked pretty in a green sweater and blue jeans with a purple bag.

Kareena captioned the photo stating, "Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during the Janata curfew held on Sunday, Kareena had shared a photo of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan indulging in a gardening session. She had written, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew"

Take a look:

Talking about novel coronavirus, cities namely Mumbai and Delhi have been declared lockdown until March 31, 2020. Government has been requesting people to stay indoors and only step out when it's of utmost necessity.