Coronavirus lockdown: Screened in theatres for just one day, Irrfan Khan's film 'Angrezi Medium' now available online

After releasing in theatres only for a day amid coronavirus lockdown situation, Irrfan Khan's film 'Angrezi Medium' is now available for online streaming. The movie had its world digital premiere on the newly launched platform 'Disney+Hotstar'.

Sharing the exciting news, Irrfan Khan tweeted, "Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP!"

Directed by Homi Adajania, 'Angrezi Medium' marked Irrfan Khan's comeback in Bollywood after he got cured of cancer in 2018. The actor's film 'Angrezi Medium' released in theatres but soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus and all theatres had to be shut down.

Dinesh Vijan-produced 'Angrezi Medium' was a sequel to Irrfan Khan-Deepak Dobriyal's 2017 release 'Hindi Medium'. Apart from Irrfan Khan, 'Angrezi Medium' also featured Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. While other movie producers shifted the release dates of their film under coronavirus situation, Dinesh Vijan was sure he wanted 'Angrezi Medium' to release in theatres. The producer has also given out the idea of 'Chinese Medium' and said he would love to do the film if Irrfan is on board with it.