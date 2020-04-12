Coronavirus Lockdown: Kangana Ranaut plays cards with family as she quarantines in Manali; see pic

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the lockdown by spending some much-needed quality time with her family in Manali. Today, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture of the actress as she played cards with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In the picture, the entire family, including Kangana’s father, is seen playing cards in an open area. Rangoli captioned the picture saying, "Trying to play cards, who thought one day Papa who never let our brother play cards will himself teach us rules of the game...too much fun."

When a Twitter user took a jibe at Kangana and asked if they were playing with money, Rangoli had a curt reply and responded with, "Arrey what money ?? Who has money in lockdown? Ha ha in lock down more than money you need love to survive."

Recently, Rangoli also gave fans a glimpse into Kangana's childhood as she shared a picture of her from school. One of the other pictures showed Kangana decked up in a red sari with a pallu on her head. Sharing Kangana’s childhood pictures on Twitter, Rangoli wrote, "Ramayana being on-air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, makeup costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get a lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared."

The actor is seen with her other friends, one of them dressed up as Hanuman and another girl in a saint’s attire.