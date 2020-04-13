Coronavirus lockdown: After Mumbai, Salman Khan extends support to 50 female ground workers in Malegaon

Salman Khan had previously helped 25,000 daily wage workers during coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan has come forwards to help 50 female ground workers in Malegaon who are in need during coronavirus lockdown. The actor was recently in news for helping 25,000 daily wage workers in Mumbai, and now his Being Human Foundation has extended support to the women in Malegaon.

India TV reported that Salman received an emergency call that the women require his help and thus the actor decided to do the needful. "Salman has always been generous and responds to anyone in need genuinely... we all know that," Salman's manager and spokesperson Jordy Patel told the editor.

He added that Salman receives calls from various places but after knowing the genuine ones, he extends his help to them. Salman had helped the 25,000 artists from FWICE not only financially but also provided ration to them through Being Human. Baba Siddique had confirmed the same by sharing photos of the trucks carrying ration.

Salman is now all set to transfer the amount required to help the women in Malegaon. He did the ground research and made arrangements at the earliest to help the needy.