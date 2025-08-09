Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

While the fans are excited for Coolie because of its leading hero and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the anticipation for War 2 is because of the fact that it's the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, and also Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

The biggest clash this year will happen in the Independence Day weekend on August 14 when Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie will release alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the fans are excited for Coolie because of its leading hero and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the anticipation for War 2 is because of the fact that it's the sixth film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, and also Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings

The advance booking for both the films in the overseas markets began earlier this week. As per a report from Bollywood Hungama, Rajinikanth has taken a strong lead against Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as Coolie has sold tickets worth Rs 27 crore and War 2 has overseas advance bookings for Rs 4.50 crore, which is six times less than the former. The advance bookings for Coolie in India has opened in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till now, and War 2 advance bookings for entire India will open on Sunday, August 10.

Coolie and War 2 star cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features a strong ensemble consisting of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles with Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. Besides Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Kiara Advani, War 2 also stars Ashutosh Rana and the end-credits sequence will reportedly feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are leading the next film in YRF Spy Universe - Alpha slated to release on Christmas 2025.

