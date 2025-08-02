Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Happy Friendship Day 2025: Top 20+ heartwarming WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate your bond

'Sometimes distance teaches you...': Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap rekindle relationship less than a month after parting ways

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks strong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

HAL signs historic Rs 4.77 crore education MoU at Salur Math in MM Hills Karnataka

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at THIS stadium

Asia Cup 2025 venues revealed, blockbuster India vs Pakistan to be played at

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Aditya Chopra didn't want him because.., Hrithik Roshan was offered film, he rejected it saying..

Aamir Khan wasn't original choice for Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan reject film saying..

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'

Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks strong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Coolie looks rich in visuals, has a promising star cast, but also has a superficial plot, which looks bearable only due to Rajinikanth's timeless aura and screen presence.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks strong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North
Coolie poster

TRENDING NOW

Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth is back roaring loudly than ever in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, and it seems like only his style and impressive acting chops will safeguard the routine action masala entertainer. On Saturday, August 2, the makers of Coolie dropped the theatrical trailer, giving a proper sneak peek into Lokesh's new world. The trailer has everything mass-worthy, Rajinikanth's vintage avatar, sleek action set pieces, and an impressive ensemble cast, but it majorly lacks a strong plot, depending on a routine, superficial storyline. 

The trailer starts with a line of Nagarjuna saying that every person is destined to die at someone else's hands. Suddenly, we see a port full of Coolie (porters) who work hard, but they are seemingly forced to risk their lives for something fishy, an experiment that can wipe out the existence of a person. We see Nagarjuna as the mob boss who dominates or rules the port. Aamir Khan also appears, but he doesn't leave any mark, and seems to be a forced entry. More than Aamir, it's Upendra and Satyaraj who leave a mark in the trailer. There is a bloodbath in Coolie in which Rajinikanth enters and establishes himself from the first frame itself. Rajinikanth slays a group of baddies in style, and you are glued to the screen. Rajini seemingly returns from the shadows to avenge his friend, who is also Shruti Haasan's father. What follows is Rajini's vintage swag with non-stop kills. 

Watch the trailer

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who collaborated with Rajini for Jailer, has cooked another mass-masala entertainer. The upcoming film will be a feast for die-hard superstar fans, but a pale dish for other moviegoers. Honestly saying, Coolie doesn't offer anything new in terms of storyline. It gives a feeling of been-there-done-that. The same old revenge saga in which the protagonist returns after years, creating havoc in the antagonist's den. The cameos or ensemble cast look overstuffed. Aamir Khan has only two shots in the trailer, and he seems to be wasted in the film, or very little to offer. Nagarjuna will be the saving grace of the film after Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander has produced another banger album, and there are high expectations from him. Overall, Coolie will work big in South, but in North, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 will overpower Rajini and gang. Coolie will be released in cinemas on August 14. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video
'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash
Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...
Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...
Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff on Bangladesh, says 'India received 25 percent tariff after failing...'
Muhammad Yunus hails 'diplomatic victory' as Trump slaps 20 percent tariff
Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing in US' Minneapolis due to...
Over 20 people hopitalised after Amsterdam-bound Delta Air Lines flight makes...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50, 'It does not matter how long...'
Preity Zinta’s go-to fitness formula for staying lean and active at 50
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE