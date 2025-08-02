Twitter
Coolie trailer review: Rajinikanth is back in vintage mass avatar, but lacks stong plot, Aamir Khan looks wasted, War 2 will easily overpower Thalaiva in North

Coolie looks rich in visuals, has a promising star cast, but also has a superficial plot, which looks bearable only due to Rajinikanth's timeless aura and screen presence.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 08:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth is back roaring loudly than ever in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, and it seems like only his style and impressive acting chops will safeguard the routine action masala entertainer. On Saturday, August 2, the makers of Coolie dropped the theatrical trailer, giving a proper sneak peek into Lokesh's new world. The trailer has everything mass-worthy, Rajinikanth's vintage avatar, sleek action set pieces, and an impressive ensemble cast, but it majorly lacks a strong plot, depending on a routine, superficial storyline. 

The trailer starts with a line of Nagarjuna saying that every person is destined to die at someone else's hands. Suddenly, we see a port full of Coolie (porters) who work hard, but they are seemingly forced to risk their lives for something fishy, an experiment that can wipe out the existence of a person. We see Nagarjuna as the mob boss who dominates or rules the port. Aamir Khan also appears, but he doesn't leave any mark, and seems to be a forced entry. More than Aamir, it's Upendra and Satyaraj who leave a mark in the trailer. There is a bloodbath in Coolie in which Rajinikanth enters and establishes himself from the first frame itself. Rajinikanth slays a group of baddies in style, and you are glued to the screen. Rajini seemingly returns from the shadows to avenge his friend, who is also Shruti Haasan's father. What follows is Rajini's vintage swag with non-stop kills. 

Watch the trailer

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who collaborated with Rajini for Jailer, has cooked another mass-masala entertainer. The upcoming film will be a feast for die-hard superstar fans, but a pale dish for other moviegoers. Honestly saying, Coolie doesn't offer anything new in terms of storyline. It gives a feeling of been-there-done-that. The same old revenge saga in which the protagonist returns after years, creating havoc in the antagonist's den. The cameos or ensemble cast look overstuffed. Aamir Khan has only two shots in the trailer, and he seems to be wasted in the film, or very little to offer. Nagarjuna will be the saving grace of the film after Rajinikanth. Anirudh Ravichander has produced another banger album, and there are high expectations from him. Overall, Coolie will work big in South, but in North, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer War 2 will overpower Rajini and gang. Coolie will be released in cinemas on August 14. 

