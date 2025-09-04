Coolie OTT Release: Here's where and when you can watch Rajinikanth's superhit film

Post its successful theatrical run, Rajinikanth's Coolie is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is all set to premiere on September 11, 2025, and will be available for all to see in less than a month post its theatrical run.

Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has crossed the mark of Rs 500 crore with its worldwide box office collection. Released on August 14, the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as Karthi’s Kaithi, Vijay’s Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, is now all set for an OTT release.

When is Rajinikanth's Coolie releasing on OTT?

Post its successful theatrical run, Rajinikanth's Coolie is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is all set to premiere on September 11, 2025, and will be available for all to see in less than a month post its theatrical run. An official confirmation from Prime Video is expected soon.

Was Rajinikanth's Coolie a hit or a flop?

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the total collection of the film, which opened with Rs 151 crore, stands at Rs 504 crore at the worldwide box office. It has earned Rs 327 crore at the domestic box office. The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes notable actors, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance. Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. It was released alongside Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

