'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan gets stuck in car hanging over the cliff during action sequence

As per reports, Varun Dhawan's stunt almost goes wrong while shooting for 'Coolie No 1'.

Varun Dhawan is currently juggling between the shoot of Coolie No 1 and dubbing for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is being helmed by David Dhawan and stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. VD has been shooting for the film in the outskirts of Mumbai and recently faced a mishap on the sets. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Varun for some close-up shows during a stunt sequence was seen in a vehicle hanging on the cliff.

However, the actor got stuck there and it was a dangerous moment indeed. A source told the tabloid, "After Varun filmed his shot, he realised that the car door was jammed and wouldn't budge."

The source further said, "Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were employed by the director [David Dhawan], things, unfortunately, went awry."

They added, "What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun kept his calm throughout the episode, and finally, escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators."

All's fine now!

Talking about Coolie No 1, the film is Varun and his dad David's third outing after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The much-awaited film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.