'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to kickstart David Dhawan directorial in Thailand

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to team up for the first time in David Dhawan's upcoming directorial titled Coolie No 1. The film is the official remake of 1995 classic comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The original flick was also helmed by David. A statement for the same was released which read as "It's official... After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, 'Coolie No 1'. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August."

Now, the shooting will be commencing in Bangkok like mentioned in August itself. Talking about the same, a source stated to Mumbai Mirror, "David ji is on currently on a recce in the Thai capital city. The overseas stint will be followed by a schedule in Goa." About the plot of the film, the source further said, "The idea this time too is the same as filming abroad gives the film a fresh vibe. The basic premise of a coolie caught between two girls remains the same but there are many new changes in the screenplay for it to appeal to today’s audience."

On May 1, 2019, Varun took to his social media pages and wrote, "Aaj ka Din , Agle Saal Aega Coolie No.1 - Hoga Kamaal !!! Coolie No.1 releases on May 1, 2020 #DavidDhawan #SaraAliKhan @vashubhagnani @poojafilms #1YearForCoolieNo1 #LabourDay"

Talking about the release date, the source told the tabloid, "The date is apt because May 1 is labour day and the story revolves around a coolie and his profession."