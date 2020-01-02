'Coolie No 1': Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are cute as a newly-married couple in the new still

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are having the best time while shooting for their first outing together Coolie No 1. They have been filming it in Mumbai and the movie is being directed by David Dhawan. Earlier, Varun was all praises for Sara while talking about her at an event. He had stated, "Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met."

A while back, Varun took to his Twitter page and shared a new still with Sara from Coolie No 1. In the photo, the handsome actor is seen wearing a white blazer suit. While Sara looked pretty dressed in a white sheer gown with a slit tulle with a pearl headband and a veil. Varun is seen carrying Sara in his arms.

Varun tweeted the poster stating, "Naye saal pe naya photo toh banta hai na... Aa raha hoon apni heroine ko lekar! #CoolieNo1 MAY1st ko #labourday"

Check out the still below:

Earlier while sharing an anecdote about Sara, Varun had also said, "Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat. So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7 am -shift."

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.