'Coolie No 1' Varun Dhawan and 'Cool' Sara Ali Khan strike a pose together on the sets

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been shooting for Coolie No 1 for quite some time now. They kickstarted the shoot in Bangkok in August this year. Soon after that, they headed back to Mumbai for dance rehearsals and also shot at a jetty in the city. This is the first time we will be seeing Varun and Sara together on the big screen and the excitement for the same has been increased.

A while back, Sara took to her Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Varun straight from the sets of Coolie No 1. In the photo, Varun is seen wearing a coolie uniform with a gamcha tied on his head. While Sara looks pretty in a white salwar suit. The Kedarnath actor captioned the photo stating, "Cool and Coolie"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier it was reported that the makers of the film have recreated CST station in London. However, Varun rubbished the reports by tweeting, "Not true but this made me laugh thank u for the humour."

This is the time a film unit has banned plastic bottles on the sets and the initiative was applauded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to his Twitter page and wrote about it.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of 1995 classic comedy of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is directed by David Dhawan and also marks his reunion with Vashu Bhagnani after 25 years. It's releasing on May 1, 2020.