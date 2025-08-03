Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...

Twitter
We all know that Rajinikanth is an admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. Thalaiva loves Shahenshah, and probably that's the reason why he held the mega event of his upcoming film, Coolie on August 2. Read on to know the mystery behind the date.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajinikanth will soon bring his mass masala entertainer Coolie on the big screen, and the anticipation for the film has now gone to another level ever since the theatrical trailer was unveiled. On August 2, 2025, Team Coolie held a mega event in Chennai, and it was attended by the ensemble star cast, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, along with crew members. The fans of Thalaiava got a proper sneak peek of the world of Coolie, and they enjoyed watching the vintage avatar of Thalaiava. 

Coolie will be releasing in cinemas on August 14, and 12 days before the release, the trailer was dropped. Was there a conscious decision to introduce the world of Coolie on August 2? Does Rajinikanth have a special relationship with this date? Well, the trailer release date was decided due to one reason, and it has a straight connection with Rajinikanth's idol, Amitabh Bachchan. 

August 2 is the date when Amitabh Bachchan...

Rajinikanth is a fan of Bachchan. The South superstar has openly admitted his admiration for megastar publicly several times. The trailer launch event of Coolie that happened on August 2 holds significance, as it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan. In a way, Rajinikanth and Team Coolie paid homage to Bachchan as August 2 is known to be the second birthday of Amitabh Bachchan. 

Why is August 2 known as Amitabh Bachchan's second birthday?

August 2, 1982, is a special day for Bachchan and his millions of fans. On this day, Amitabh Bachchan was revived from the freak accident during Coolie. During the shoot of Manmohan Desai's film, Amitabh was gravely injured during a fight scene with Puneet Issar. While performing his own stunts, Bachchan mistimed a jump, hit the edge of a table, and suffered life-threatening internal injuries. Soon after the accident, Bacchhan was rushed to  St. Philomena's Hospital in Bangalore for emergency surgery and later transferred to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. 

Amitabh Bachchan was declared 'clinically dead' 

After shifting to Mumbai, Bachchan's condition was getting worse, and he was even declared "clinically dead" briefly before being revived with adrenaline injections. On August 2, 1982, doctors revived Big B from his critical state, and since then, his fans have been celebrating this date as his second birthday. Thus, Team Coolie also celebrated Amitabh on August 2, and unveiled the trailer. 

About Coolie

Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie is mounted on a mega scale of Rs 400 crores. The film also features a pan-India cast, including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Coolie is the second collaboration of Rajini and Lokesh after Jailer. After Coolie, they will reunite for Jailer 2.

