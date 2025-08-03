Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture
PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott
Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...
'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies
'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan
Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details
Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?
'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'
BOLLYWOOD
We all know that Rajinikanth is an admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. Thalaiva loves Shahenshah, and probably that's the reason why he held the mega event of his upcoming film, Coolie on August 2. Read on to know the mystery behind the date.
Rajinikanth will soon bring his mass masala entertainer Coolie on the big screen, and the anticipation for the film has now gone to another level ever since the theatrical trailer was unveiled. On August 2, 2025, Team Coolie held a mega event in Chennai, and it was attended by the ensemble star cast, including Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, along with crew members. The fans of Thalaiava got a proper sneak peek of the world of Coolie, and they enjoyed watching the vintage avatar of Thalaiava.
Coolie will be releasing in cinemas on August 14, and 12 days before the release, the trailer was dropped. Was there a conscious decision to introduce the world of Coolie on August 2? Does Rajinikanth have a special relationship with this date? Well, the trailer release date was decided due to one reason, and it has a straight connection with Rajinikanth's idol, Amitabh Bachchan.
August 2 is the date when Amitabh Bachchan...
Rajinikanth is a fan of Bachchan. The South superstar has openly admitted his admiration for megastar publicly several times. The trailer launch event of Coolie that happened on August 2 holds significance, as it has a connection with Amitabh Bachchan. In a way, Rajinikanth and Team Coolie paid homage to Bachchan as August 2 is known to be the second birthday of Amitabh Bachchan.
Why is August 2 known as Amitabh Bachchan's second birthday?
August 2, 1982, is a special day for Bachchan and his millions of fans. On this day, Amitabh Bachchan was revived from the freak accident during Coolie. During the shoot of Manmohan Desai's film, Amitabh was gravely injured during a fight scene with Puneet Issar. While performing his own stunts, Bachchan mistimed a jump, hit the edge of a table, and suffered life-threatening internal injuries. Soon after the accident, Bacchhan was rushed to St. Philomena's Hospital in Bangalore for emergency surgery and later transferred to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
आँखें नम थीं, दिल बेचैन...— Sanjay Patodiya #ABFAKOLKATA (@sanjay_patodiya) August 1, 2025
तभी खुदा ने कहा — "अभी नहीं।"
और वो लौटे, हमारे साथ, हमारे लिए।
#WorldFansDay#Happy43rdRebirthday@SrBachchan@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/dcvAmyW7ft
Amitabh Bachchan was declared 'clinically dead'
After shifting to Mumbai, Bachchan's condition was getting worse, and he was even declared "clinically dead" briefly before being revived with adrenaline injections. On August 2, 1982, doctors revived Big B from his critical state, and since then, his fans have been celebrating this date as his second birthday. Thus, Team Coolie also celebrated Amitabh on August 2, and unveiled the trailer.
About Coolie
Backed by Sun Pictures, Coolie is mounted on a mega scale of Rs 400 crores. The film also features a pan-India cast, including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. Coolie is the second collaboration of Rajini and Lokesh after Jailer. After Coolie, they will reunite for Jailer 2.