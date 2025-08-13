Coolie first review OUT: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan's film is 'power-packed mass entertainer': 'It will capture...'

Twitter
Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan's Coolie will be release in cinemas on August 14, and the first review of the movie is straight from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Coolie poster

As Rajinikanth completes 50 glorious years in the film industry, actor, producer and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday disclosed that he had watched the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' and that he had "enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer."

Taking to his X timeline to pen the congratulatory post to Rajinikanth and to all the cast and crew members of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's Coolie, which is to hit screens on Thursday, Udhayanidhi wrote, "I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere.

"My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie." The film has triggered huge expectations as it gears up to hit screens and reach audiences in over 100 countries around the world on Friday.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. A trailer that was released by the makers recently has only added to the hype and excitement. From the trailer, it is evident that Rajinikanth is a close friend of Sathyaraj in the film and that he has been maintaining a low profile until the time he realises his friend is in grave danger. He chooses to come to Sathyaraj's aid despite his daughter Shruti Haasan's protests.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has cleared the explosive action entertainer for release with an A certificate. The film, getting an A certificate, has got a section of the audience concerned Family audiences and children form a considerable chunk of actor Rajinikanth's fan base, and Coolie getting an 'A' certificate will mean families will be unable to take their children to theatres to watch the eagerly-awaited film.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
