Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells over 13000 Hindi tickets, eyes Rs 140 crore at box office on Day 1, weekend total expected to cross Rs...

Rajinikanth's Coolie is all set to release on August 14, with presales of it in all languages crossing expectations. Industry insiders predict a whopping Rs 140 crore worldwide earnings for Coolie on Day 1, challenging Leo’s record for the biggest-ever Kollywood opener.

Rajinikanth's upcoming pan-India film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is already attracting audiences' attention at the box office. The film, by early estimates, is expected to perform well in both southern and northern territories. Coolie is already enjoying a pre-release hype in Tamil Nadu and other southern states, but is now also making its presence felt in the Hindi belt.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Hindi Advance Booking for Day 1 crosses 13500

Coolie had sold 13500 tickets in Hindi cinema chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis for Day 1 as of 11:30 pm on August 11. Trade analysts now claim that this figure could rise to 50000 tickets by the time the film is released on August 14. The Hindi box office debut for Coolie could likely cross Rs 6 crore if things go as per plan.

Rajinikanth's Coolie eyes Rs 140 crore on Day 1 at the box office

If early expectations match the audience's reaction post-release, Coolie could touch the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide over the weekend. For the unversed, apart from Rajinikanth, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, promising to be a spectacle.

Coolie is scheduled to release theatrically on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day, and will clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2.

