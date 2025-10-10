Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'

Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Controll movie review: Despite giving dejavu of Holiday, Fateh; Thakur Anoop Singh's war against Rohit Roy's cyber empire entertains

The basic premise of Controll isn't novel, but it's still relevant. Also, the performances of Rohit Roy and Thakur Anoop Singh make this crime thriller an engaging watch.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Controll movie review: Despite giving dejavu of Holiday, Fateh; Thakur Anoop Singh's war against Rohit Roy's cyber empire entertains
A poster of Controll
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: Safdar Abbas

Star Cast: Thakur Anoop Singh, Rohit Roy, Priya Anand

Duration: 1 hr 56 mins

Where to watch: Theatres

Stars: 3 stars

Major Abhimanyu Shastri (Thakur Anoop Singh), an Army officer, is shaken when his brother-in-law, Dev, commits suicide under mysterious circumstances. Abhimanyu discovers Dev was trapped by a powerful online scam network. As the layers peel, Abhimanyu battles conspiracies, digital surveillance, and a tech mastermind played by Rohit Roy

Controll steps into the crucial but often overlooked world of cybercrime, which isn't novel, but sadly, still relevant. The basic premise still looks urgent and personal. In an age of data leaks, hacking, deep fakes and privacy threats, Controll taps into a real fear. The idea that something invisible (code, data) can threaten your life is powerful. Cybercrime is no longer a distant threat—it’s real, invasive, and can ruin lives overnight. Controll highlights these dangers without resorting to over-the-top dramatics, instead opting for a grounded, human story.

Speaking about the performances, Thakur Anoop Singh carries the film well. Though he does give out major recalls of Akshay Kumar from Holiday and Sonu Sood from Fateh. He delivers a restrained but effective performance. His portrayal of a man battling both external foes and inner turmoil feels genuine. Rohit Roy, as the antagonist, brings a calm but menacing presence that fits the tone of the film. In a few sequences, he does overshadow Anoop. However, at one point, his performance looks one-toned and unintentionally funny. The supporting cast, including Priya Anand and Rajesh Sharma, provides good performances but doesn’t get much scope to develop.

Speaking about the flaws, Controll is engaging, but the pacing is uneven at times. The first half sets the stage well, but the second half lacks momentum and feels rushed. While the premise is strong, parts of the plot feel familiar. The idea of a righteous hero uncovering a high-tech scam network isn’t new. And the movie looks heavily inspired by South Indian cinema. Some of the “twists” might feel expected. The background music and songs fail to register, which is equally important in a film that has several tension moments.

Some of the emotional scenes also don't land impactfully, leaving you feeling disconnected. The movie hasn't been promoted well, and there is little to no buzz about the film, which will eventually hamper the film itself. While Controll is admirable for its intention and message, it falls short of becoming a gripping thriller. Still, Controll makes an impressive effort to pack a socially relevant film into an impressive thriller.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajvir Jawanda death: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer, actor?
Rajvir Jawanda: Who was Punjabi star who rose from police officer to singer
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumb
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark in viral airport video
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar-Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE