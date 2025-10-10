Controll movie review: Despite giving dejavu of Holiday, Fateh; Thakur Anoop Singh's war against Rohit Roy's cyber empire entertains

The basic premise of Controll isn't novel, but it's still relevant. Also, the performances of Rohit Roy and Thakur Anoop Singh make this crime thriller an engaging watch.

Director: Safdar Abbas

Star Cast: Thakur Anoop Singh, Rohit Roy, Priya Anand

Duration: 1 hr 56 mins

Where to watch: Theatres

Stars: 3 stars

Major Abhimanyu Shastri (Thakur Anoop Singh), an Army officer, is shaken when his brother-in-law, Dev, commits suicide under mysterious circumstances. Abhimanyu discovers Dev was trapped by a powerful online scam network. As the layers peel, Abhimanyu battles conspiracies, digital surveillance, and a tech mastermind played by Rohit Roy

Controll steps into the crucial but often overlooked world of cybercrime, which isn't novel, but sadly, still relevant. The basic premise still looks urgent and personal. In an age of data leaks, hacking, deep fakes and privacy threats, Controll taps into a real fear. The idea that something invisible (code, data) can threaten your life is powerful. Cybercrime is no longer a distant threat—it’s real, invasive, and can ruin lives overnight. Controll highlights these dangers without resorting to over-the-top dramatics, instead opting for a grounded, human story.

Speaking about the performances, Thakur Anoop Singh carries the film well. Though he does give out major recalls of Akshay Kumar from Holiday and Sonu Sood from Fateh. He delivers a restrained but effective performance. His portrayal of a man battling both external foes and inner turmoil feels genuine. Rohit Roy, as the antagonist, brings a calm but menacing presence that fits the tone of the film. In a few sequences, he does overshadow Anoop. However, at one point, his performance looks one-toned and unintentionally funny. The supporting cast, including Priya Anand and Rajesh Sharma, provides good performances but doesn’t get much scope to develop.

Speaking about the flaws, Controll is engaging, but the pacing is uneven at times. The first half sets the stage well, but the second half lacks momentum and feels rushed. While the premise is strong, parts of the plot feel familiar. The idea of a righteous hero uncovering a high-tech scam network isn’t new. And the movie looks heavily inspired by South Indian cinema. Some of the “twists” might feel expected. The background music and songs fail to register, which is equally important in a film that has several tension moments.

Some of the emotional scenes also don't land impactfully, leaving you feeling disconnected. The movie hasn't been promoted well, and there is little to no buzz about the film, which will eventually hamper the film itself. While Controll is admirable for its intention and message, it falls short of becoming a gripping thriller. Still, Controll makes an impressive effort to pack a socially relevant film into an impressive thriller.