Continue to bring joy to people around the world, including me: Aamir Khan shares sweet birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan has shared a special birthday wish for his colleague Shah Rukh Khan. SRK turned 55-year-old today. Aamir had a special request for Shah Rukh Khan - that the King Khan continues to bring joy to millions of people around the globe, including him.

Aamir prayed for Shah Rukh Khan's good health. He took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day Shah. May good health always be with you. Everything else you have already earned & will continue to earn."

The actor shared his love for SRK and mentioned, "May you continue to bring joy, happiness and hope to millions of people around the globe, me included! Lots of love. a."

Here's his post:

Apart from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were a few to extend heartwarming wishes to him. He also received love from the South Indian film industry actors.

Shah Rukh recently made a video thanking his fans for their wishes. He mentioned, "You can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love. So thank you for spreading the love - from far, near and through whatever resources we have. Thank you so much for the birthday wishes."

Shah Rukh left with a promise to make 56th birthday bigger than 55th. "I love you all. Inshallah, next year, we'll all get together and have a bigger and better party. Like I said already, 56 is better than 55. We'll have lots of fun. I miss you all. Big hug. Lots of love to everyone," the actor shared.