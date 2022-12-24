Connect: Hindi version of Nayanthara-starrer will release in cinemas on December 30

Nayanthara

Before Nayanthara will charm the audience with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan, she will make her debut in North with the Hindi dubbed version of Connect. Having been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the longest day of the year, December 22, Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film Connect got love from the masses.

While the film is all set to release in the Hindi version on 30th December, the audience is eagerly awaiting to watch Nayanthara making her Hindi debut with the film. Certainly, the audience will get to see the lady superstar in the Hindi version of Connect before her mega release with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Jawan.

Nayanthara will compete with Adivi Sesh's Hit The 2nd Case. Yes, apart from Connect, the Hindi version of Hit 2 will also release next week. With the poor response to Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, filmgoers might find an interest in watching these films. If the masses could relate to these films, we might have two more pan-India hits from regional cinema.

Speaking about Connect, the film is produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, and it is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. Connect is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on December 22, and the Hindi version will be released on December 30.

On the other side, SRK's Jawan with Nayanthara will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. Earlier, in June, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on his upcoming actioner Jawan. SRK took his views on Atlee's film to social media and added that Jawan was in due form for some time, but due to different circumstances, the film couldn't happen earlier.

In his post, the actor said, "It’s a special RC (Red Chillies) project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"