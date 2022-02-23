Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar also contacted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar?

Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is in news for the wrong reasons, had targeted three more Bollywood actresses apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

As per India Today’s report, Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated the matter and found out that he had not only tried to send expensive gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, but he also reached out to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. As per India Toda’s sources, conman allegedly used ‘extorted money’ in order to send gifts to these actresses. Also Read: Who is conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here's how he extorted Rs 200 crore while being lodged in jail

For the unversed, 32-years old Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is currently in Tihar Jail, had allegedly extorted Rs 215 crore from the wife of the owner of Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh. Chandrashekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband. Both Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last for their alleged role in the duping case. The Delhi Police gas arrested 13 people in connection with the case so far. The ED suspects that Chandrashekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail. In October, the ED officials had conducted raids at Chandrashekhar’s sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and had found a fleet of 16 luxury cars worth crores of rupees.

Sukesh messaged Sara Ali Khan in May 2021 and introduced himself as Suraj Ready, on WhatsApp. After exchanging a few texts, he said that he will gift her a car as a friend.

As per investigating agencies, while lodged in jail, Chandrashekhar was using voice modulating software to con people. He along with two others, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, and recently Chandrashekhar’s associate Pinky Irani were arrested by ED in this case.

In a statement, ED said, "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him. He (using a cellphone procured illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officers. “While speaking (from prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price."