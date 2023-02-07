'Congratulations Preeti and Shershaah': Karan Johar, Samantha and other celebs wish Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Credit: Kiara Advani/Instagram

Fans can’t keep calm as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on Tuesday. The couple took to Instagram and announced that their ‘permanent booking has been done’ as they have tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Kiara and Sidharth shared their wedding photos and wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Bollywood celebs wished the couple on social media, Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned an adorable message. Sharing their photo, Karan wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever……”

Celebs including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Diana Penty congratulated the couple in the comment box. Angad Bedi wrote, “Congratulations preeti and shershah!! What a stunning couple @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra.” Sophie Choudhary commented, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Malhotra… You guys look beautiful together! Stay blessed & in love forever.”

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous Jea wedding band from Delhi had arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional ghodi.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral chhatris (umbrellas decorated with flowers). Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue. Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday. (With inputs from ANI)

