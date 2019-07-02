CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan to play the lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa had planned a sequel to the film from quite some time. A couple of months back, it was confirmed that sequel is indeed in the pipeline. Talking about it, a source had said to Mumbai Mirror, "Bhushan wanted to make a part 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji, who will be writing and directing the film. It is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. Once the final script is locked, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities."

A few weeks ago, Pinkvilla report suggested that the film will star Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will be replacing Akshay in the same. Now as per reports in the tabloid, it's confirmed that Kartik has been roped in to play the lead in the horror comedy film. The source said to MM, "While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis."

The source added, "The director will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast. Bhushan always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end."