BOLLYWOOD

CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thaama gives out a crucial easter egg about Shakti Shalini. Aneet Padda is indeed leading the upcoming Maddock Horror Comedy film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

With Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, one thing is clear: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is here to stay, and they're going bigger and better. The latest instalment, a supernatural thriller based on the world of vampires, was released on October 21, and it has left the viewers impressed. As expected, Thamma was expected to drop several easter eggs, hinting at the future of MHCU. One of the major spoilers from Thamma is about their next release, Shakti Shalini. 

Earlier, it was speculated that Aneet Padda, the breakthrough star of Saiyaara, would be a part of the film. However, the production house snubbed the reports, calling them 'baseless rumours'. However, now with Thamma, the producer himself confirmed that Shakti Shalini will be led by the young star. Yes, Aneet will lead Shakti Shalini, and she was introduced at the end of Thamma. The title reveals calls Shakti Shalini is the 'protector, destroyer, and the mother of all'. With this tease, it is confirmed that Shakti Shalini will be more powerful than Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. The title reveal ends with the release date of the film: December 24, 2026. 

About Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe was started in 2018 with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. The success of Stree inspired producer Dinesh Vijan to think large, and he backed Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. Although Bhediya couldn't match up to the success of Stree, it was still considered a stepping stone in the universe. In 2024, Maddock hit a home run with their two films- Munjya and Stree 2. While Munjya was a sleeper hit, Stree 2 was an all-time blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and breaking several other records. Thamma is the fifth instalment of the universe. Apart from Shakti Shalini, the other films included in the MHCU are Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
