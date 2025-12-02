FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'

The complaint against Ranveer Singh has been submitted by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti in Panaji police station after the Dhurandhar actor imitated Rishab Shetty's Kantara act and called Chamundi Daiva "female ghost" at the closing ceremong of the 56th IFFI held in Goa.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 12:07 AM IST

Complaint registered against Ranveer Singh for mocking Kantara's Daivas: 'He should issue a public apology and...'
The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Monday submitted a complaint to police against actor Ranveer Singh alleging he insulted Goddess Chamunda Devi during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa. According to the complaint, Singh had imitated on stage the divine form of a deity portrayed in the Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 and referred to Chamundi Daiva, revered by the Kotitulu community, as a "female ghost". 

HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye seeking the registration of an offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. "Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said. 

While seeking a thorough investigation, the outfit also urged IFFI organisers to frame a code of conduct to ensure no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events. :Ranveer Singh should issue a public apology and assure he would refrain from making such remarks or performances in the future," the HJS said while appealing to its supporters to register their protest in a peaceful and lawful manner.

This controversy comes just few days ahead of Ranveer's upcoming release Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar directorial is slated to release in cinemas this Friday on December 5. Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The much-awaited action thriller is bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, and the brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

READ | Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

