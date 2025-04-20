Amid the uproar, Mr Kashyap on Friday night issued an apology, saying his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats". He said his apology was not for his post but for a comment "taken out of context."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been facing backlash over his alleged remarks against Brahmins. In an earlier post on social media, Anurag Kashyap had questioned the controversy surrounding the upcoming film Phule, a biopic of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, who fought against caste discrimination. He was critical of the CBFC on the reported censorship of the film. His posts did not go down well many, leading to police complaints against him.

On Saturday, a fresh complaint was filed in Indore against Mr Kashyap over his controversial casteist remark. MG Road PS In charge Vijay Singh Sisodia told ANI, "A complaint has been filed by Anoop Shukla against film director Anurag Kashyap as he has hurt the social and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community and made objectionable comments. The investigation is underway."

Advocate Ashish Rai lawyer has also demanded action from the Mumbai Police Commissioner against Mr Kashyap. "Recently, a controversial comment has been made regarding Brahmins, which comes under hate speech. There is a citation from the Supreme Court which states that if any content like hate speech is given by anyone on the social media platform, then definitely an FIR should be filed and the state should take Suo moto cognisance in such a matter...These statements are highly condemnable and action should be taken on this. Keeping this in mind, a complaint has been filed today in the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, and we demand action on this matter," the lawyer said.

Amid the uproar, Mr Kashyap on Friday night issued an apology, saying his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats". He said his apology was not for his post but for a comment "taken out of context." His apology read, "This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred...So, what has been said cannot be taken back -- and I won't take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, direct it at me. My family hasn't said anything and they never do. So, if it's an apology you're looking for, then this is my apology. Brahmins, please spare the women -- even the scriptures teach this much decency, not just Manusmriti. Decide for yourselves what kind of Brahmins you truly are. As for me, I offer my apology." (With inputs from ANI)

