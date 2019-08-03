'Coming back to her after 3 months', Ayushmann Khurrana shows his romantic side after reuniting with wife Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana took to her Instagram page and shared a candid click of wife Tahira Kashyap. The couple reunited after three months owing to his hectic work schedule.

From the past few weeks, Ayushmann Khurrana was in Lucknow where he was shooting for Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial Gulabo Sitabo. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role and the actors were shooting for the film extensively for almost three months. On the other hand, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap took their children to London for a short vacation. This led to the actor majorly missing his family as he couldn't get time to spend with them.

Now after three months, Ayushmann as wrapped the shoot of Gulabo Sitabo and reunited with his family. The multitalented actor took to his Instagram page and shared a candid photo of Tahira with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months. @tahirakashyap". They are truly relationship goals, we must say!

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, during an interaction with Spotboye, Tahira spoke about how her relationship with Ayushmann evolved after their marriage. She said, "I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is."