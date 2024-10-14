Atul Parchure, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has passed away.

Popular Marathi actor Atul Parchure has passed away at the age of 57. He was battling cancer for the past one year, as per several reports. The actor also worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and other superstars in several Bollywood films.



Note: This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

