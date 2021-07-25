Comedian Sunil Pal says what happened to Raj Kundra was ‘necessary’, calls ‘The Family Man’, ‘Mirzapur’ porn films

The arrest of businessman Raj Kundra in a pornography-related case has been the talk of the town. Sunil Pal, a comedian, and actor who rose to stardom after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, mocked web programmes like "The Family Man" and "Mirzapur" and chastised people for exploiting lax restrictions on digital platforms.

While talking to the media, Sunil Pal was asked about his views on Raj Kundra’s arrest. He said, “Whatever happened, it had to happen, and it was necessary. I say this because big people whether it is web series or other places are taking advantage of censorship not being there. The web series being made these days cannot be watched at home. I would like to specifically point out that I really hate 3-4 people like Manoj Bajpayee. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua insaan’

He further added, "The country gave you the President Award and what are you doing for the family audience? You make a web series where the wife is having an affair with another man and you have an affair elsewhere, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend and the small son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like? Now they have stopped the season and kept people wondering what happened in Lonavala. What is happening? All this must be happening. What have you left to show?”

Sunil Pal was referring to Raj and DK’s popular Amazon Prime Video original series The Family Man season 1. Season 2 of the show was released in June this year.

For the unversed, In 2010, Sunil Pal wrote and directed a comedy film, ‘Bhavnao Ko Samjho’, which featured a record 47 stand-up comedians including Siraj Khan, Johnny Lever, Raju Srivastav, Kapil Sharma, Navin Prabhakar, Ahsaan Qureshi and many more.