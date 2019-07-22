'Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be', Sushmita Sen is all hearts for beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's relationship is getting stronger day by day. The couple has been dating for almost a year now and has been giving relationship goals since they started dating. It was only during Rajeev Masand's interview Sushmita opened up about her beautiful love and spoke at length about the same. Moreover, her kids Renee and Alisah are also quite fond of Rohman and he has gelled up well with Sushmita's family.

Currently, Sushmita, her daughters and Rohman are holidaying in Armenia and the actor is treating fans with amazing photos and videos. A while back, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram page and shared photos with Rohman and her kids. She captioned the post by writing, "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be!!! @rohmanshawl #allheart #us #thewalk #love #family #children #journey #sharing #memories #yerevan #armenia I love you guys!!!"

Check out the fabulous post below:

Earlier, during an interview, Sushmita spoke about how she started dating Rohman by saying, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

Meanwhile, Sushmita is set to make a comeback soon. She had said, "We are brainstorming with really cool companies right now for both Netflix and Amazon Prime. We are kind of creating content that I fit right into. When I say that, remember I am coming back as a newcomer. No one can today say 'Oh, I loved her in that movie yesterday and I'd love for her to kind of stick to that'. You have forgotten everything."