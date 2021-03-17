'Cold coffee or filter coffee?': Deepika Padukone is in a fix as she plays 'This or That' segment

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Cold coffee or filter coffee?': Deepika Padukone is in a fix as she plays 'This or That' segment

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside husband-actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 11:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday treated her fans with a short video clip of her engaging in a fun segment of 'This or That', but soon found herself in a dilemma when it came to choosing between filter coffee and cold coffee. 

The fun segment which garnered lakhs of views within hours of sharing is a massive hit among her fans who got an opportunity to know a little bit more about their favourite star. 

While sharing the video clip, Deepika also added a little caption with that video reel which read, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking."

In that short video snippet, Deepika was asked to pick between a few things like "morning person or late nights", to which she replied, "I am a morning person but if I have a really fun party to go to then I am a night person." 

When asked if what would she pick between "long walks or movie night". Well, the actress picked "move nights." That wasn't surprising, right!

However, here's what she had to say when she was given a choice to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee. Listen in. 


Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside husband-actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83'. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar’s period drama 'Takht' and Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathan' in the pipeline.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why only Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan deserve to win | Opinion

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre mein to aag lagne wali hai boss'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Haryana violence: Curfew to be lifted for 4 hours in Nuh on Monday

Shah Rukh Khan uses over Rs 35,000 mug for coffee; know its features, where to buy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE