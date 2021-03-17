'Cold coffee or filter coffee?': Deepika Padukone is in a fix as she plays 'This or That' segment

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside husband-actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83'.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday treated her fans with a short video clip of her engaging in a fun segment of 'This or That', but soon found herself in a dilemma when it came to choosing between filter coffee and cold coffee.

The fun segment which garnered lakhs of views within hours of sharing is a massive hit among her fans who got an opportunity to know a little bit more about their favourite star.

While sharing the video clip, Deepika also added a little caption with that video reel which read, "Cold coffee or Filter coffee had me thinking."

In that short video snippet, Deepika was asked to pick between a few things like "morning person or late nights", to which she replied, "I am a morning person but if I have a really fun party to go to then I am a night person."

When asked if what would she pick between "long walks or movie night". Well, the actress picked "move nights." That wasn't surprising, right!

However, here's what she had to say when she was given a choice to pick between cold coffee and filter coffee. Listen in.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside husband-actor Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83'. She also has Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Karan Johar’s period drama 'Takht' and Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathan' in the pipeline.