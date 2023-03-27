'Coffee peene aaiye raat ko': Ravi Kishan recalls experiencing casting couch during early days of his career

Ravi Kishan

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has earned his stardom by dabbling in Bollywood, Bhojpuri and Telugu cinema. Today, he is among the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema, and he is a well-known personality in the rest of India. Ravi started his showbiz journey in 1992 with the Hindi film Pitambar, and from then he strived harder to create his own identity.

During his initial struggle, Ravi experienced the casting couch, but he somehow managed to escape from it. While speaking to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Ravi opened up about the incident and agreed that it has happened to him. "This is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape." Kishan remembered his father and said that his dad always taught him that he should approach his work with honesty, he never wanted to take a shortcut. :" knew I was talented," Ravi asserted.

Ravi recalled the incident, but he also said that he can't name her, as she has become a big shot now. Kishan added, "She had said, ‘coffee peene raat me aaiye (Come over for a cup of coffee in the night)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused.” Ravi said.

After Pitambar, Ravi towards Bhojpuri cinema and become a superstar in the regional industry. In Hindi, Ravi gave notable performances in films like Army, Phir Hera Pheri, Tere Naam, Luck, Agent Vinod, Mukkabaaz. Last year he was seen in Love You Loktantra, and the popular Netflix web series, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Ravi's character in Phir Hera Pheri gained popularity in these years, and as per media reports, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the elder brother of Ravi's character in Hera Pheri 3.