Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu starrer is high on action and emotion

Harrdy Sandhu-Parineeti Chopra/Youtube Screenshot

Touted to be one of the best espionage action thrillers of the year, the trailer of Code Name Tiranga was launched today. Parineeti Chopra, who is playing a RAW agent on a fearless mission for the country, is seen performing a lot of hand-to-hand combat as well as stylized action sequences. The trailer certainly shows the actress in a never-seen-before-avatar where Parineeti is seen killing it in the action scenes.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as the male lead who portrays a doctor in the film. The film will also bring together actors like Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

Check out the trailer below:

Earlier, Parineeti, while talking about her pairing with Harrdy had said that she hopes people would love what this new jodi in town. She said, “Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are - music and food." Adding it was a treat to work with Harrdy, Parineeti said, "He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together."

Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October, 2022.