Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra-Harrdy Sandhu's film to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G

Code Name Tiranga-Doctor G/Posters

T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta are all set to release Code Name: Tiranga on the big screen on October 14. Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. An espionage action thriller, Code Name: Tiranga is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Parineeti Chopra will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.

Looking forward to his next film hitting the big screens, Ribhu Dasgupta, said: "I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga, set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier's sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation."

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead is also releasing on the same date, October 14.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in a role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations. Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a gynaecologist.

Talking about Code Name: Tiranga, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and Vivek B. Agrawal.