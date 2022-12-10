Code Name Tiranga OTT release date: When, where to watch Parineeti Chopra starrer spy thriller

Code Name Tiranga/File photo

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead roles, the spy thriller Code Name Tiranga was released on October 14. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial was a massive box office failure as it could only earn Rs 1.41 crore in worldwide gross collections, as per Bollywood Hungama.

For those who missed watching the film on the big screen, the film will be streaming on Netflix India from December 16 onwards. The Twitter handle CinemaRare India, which lists the recent and upcoming OTT releases, shares the screenshot from the Netflix upcoming section that shows the Parineeti Chopra starrer set to stream from next Friday.

When the film's trailer was launched, the Saina actress was asked if the film is similar to Alia Bhatt's Raazi since both films are centered around a female spy thriller. Reacting to the same, Parineeti had said at the trailer launch, "I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether."

She even added, "I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a completely original film." The actress even mentioned that apart from Rajit Kapur bing present in both films, there is nothing else similar between Code Name: Tiranga and Raazi.

She also talked about her experience of sharing screen space for the first time with Harrdy, as she said, "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no point in guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are - music and food."



