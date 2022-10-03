Search icon
Code Name Tiranga actor Parineeti Chopra looks sizzling hot in neon green bikini

Clicked in the backdrop of clear blue skies with white clouds, Parineeti Chopra exuded a subtle charm that left her fans in awe of her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

Parineeti Chopra/Twitter

Actor Parineeti Chopra recently treated her fans on social media with a 'biggini' picture clicked during her ongoing Maldives vacation. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared the bikini photo with the caption "biggini shoot #IYKYN."

In the picture, the Code Name Tiranga actor can be seen enjoying her day at a Maldives beach in a bright neon green bikini. Clicked in the backdrop of clear blue skies with white clouds, posing on white a sandy beach, Parineeti exuded a subtle charm that left her fans in awe of her. Soon after the actor dropped her picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"I`ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "I wonder, you have a Beauty that does not fit this World, from which fairy tale land did you come?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film Code Name Tiranga alongside Harrdy Sandhu. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. Parineeti will be seen in an action avatar in Code Name Tiranga for which she had learnt the Israeli martial art form, Krav Maga, for the film.

"One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand-to-hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga a form of martial arts for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right. It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as it's not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission," she said.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh`s upcoming comedy Doctor G.

Parineeti will also be seen in the upcoming family entertainer Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. Helmed by Sooraj Barjataya, the film is set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

