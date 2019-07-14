'Cocktail' clocks 7 years: 'Veronica' Deepika Padukone gets nostalgic

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone gave an electrifying performance in one of her most strong characters- Veronica in Cocktail which remains one of her most memorable characters. As Cocktail clocked seven years on Saturday, the actress took to social media to give a shoutout to one of her most rebellious characters till date.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has delivered strong performances with characters that are etched in our hearts even after years of the films' release. Deepika's role in Cocktail as the fiercely independent Veronica is deemed to be a career uplifting one.

Ever since the stunning performance in the film, the actress has been essaying varied characters, from a doting daughter and self-independent working woman in Piku, dedicated and sincere Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, courageous and decisive Leela in Ram Leela and symbol of strength, valor and courage as Rani Padmaavati in Padmaavat. For Cocktail, the actress is said to have gotten into the skin of her character which is completely opposite of what her actual persona is.

Deepika Padukone is known for her modest and graceful demeanor whereas Cocktail required her to be a raging individual who leads a fiercely independent life in uptown London. She played a photographer, born to parents whom she doesn’t talk to anymore. The nuances that she captured for portraying a character of that emotional immensity, has garnered immense appreciation over the time.

Celebrating 7 years of Veronica, Deepika took to her social media and shared, "Cant believe it’s been 7 years already! Love you and Miss you Veron! She went ahead to share the widely popular posters of a film that resonated with the masses owing to its youthful and contemporary appeal, and tagged everyone whom the superstar is dear friends with and who were a part of the film namely- Imtiaz Ali, Homi Adajania, who were the writer and director respectively and Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty who were her co-stars.

As of now, Deepika is working on Meghna Gulzar's next directorial Chhapaak. The actress will play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika also marks her debut as a producer with this movie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in 83’ The Film, alongside hubby Ranveer Singh.