Cocktail 2 budget revealed: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s film cost THIS much, their fees will shock you

Cocktail 2 is among the most expensive films made in the romantic-comedy genre. It's budget, which includes landing cost, actors' fees, and print and advertising, will surprise you big time.

Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 will soon be arriving in cinemas, and today we bring to you the economics of the much-awaited rom-com. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, under Maddock Films, and Luv Ranjan under Luv Films, directed by Homi Adjania, Cocktail 2 is reportedly made at a high cost, one of the most expensive rom-coms ever produced in Bollywood. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, we will present the film's economics, including production costs, star cast fees, and the budget for print and advertising.

The budget of Cocktail 2

As per the portal, the budget of Cocktail 2 (including P&A) is Rs 150 crore. Reported with the inputs from the insiders, a source confirmed that Dinesh ain't leaving any stone unturned to deliver an 'uncompromised product' to the masses. The insiders told the portal, "Cocktail 2 is among the most expensive rom-coms of Hindi Cinema."

Also read: Viral video: 'Not a lesbian love story!' Shahid Kapoor clears air on Rashmika–Kriti angle in Cocktail 2

What are the star cast fees and landing cost of Cocktail 2?

Out of Rs 150 crore, the landing cost (production cost) is around Rs 95 crore. When it comes to star cast fees, Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti took Rs 35 crore, with Shahid walking away with a lion's share. As reported, makers are spending Rs 20 crore on print and publicity.

Despite the high cost, why is Cocktail 2 safe?

The insiders informed the portal that the makers have already recovered 50% of the budget from pre-release sales alone. Sharing Dinesh's uncompromised vision for Cocktail 2, the source told the portal, "Dinesh Vijan is among the few producers in Hindi cinema who don’t compromise once he believes in a vision. Cocktail 2 is not being treated as just another romantic comedy; it has been mounted like a big-screen entertainer. At a time when most producers would hesitate to spend Rs. 150 crores on a film in this genre, Dinesh has gone all out on scale, locations, music, styling, and presentation." Cocktail 2 will be released in cinemas on June 19.