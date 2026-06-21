Cocktail 2 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor to break his flop jinx, movie shows good growth, crosses Rs 50 crore in 2 days

Despite the mixed reviews, Cocktail 2 shows good growth on Saturday, hinting at a surprising weekend collection, and breaking the jinx of Shahid Kapoor at the box office.

Cocktail 2 box office collection: It seems like Shahid Kapoor will finally end his dull phase with his latest rom-com. Cocktail 2 surprised at the box office. The movie opened well, and it showed a good growth on Saturday. In just 2 days, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and is expected to jump further on Sunday, leading to an impressive weekend.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 2

As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Cocktail 2 showed 20% growth from Friday's Rs 13.50 crore, and collected Rs 16.25 crore net from 10,245 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 35.70 crore, and India's net collections are Rs 29.75 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 8 crore on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 15.25 crore so far. In just two days, the worldwide gross collection is Rs 50.95 crore. Speaking about occupancy, on Day 2, the average occupancy of Cocktail 2 was 30.46%. The morning shows had 13.23%. The afternoon shows had 31.38%. The evening shows had 34.77% and the night shows had 42.46% occupancy.

Cocktail 2 emerged among the Top rom-com openers of the decade

As per the trade tracking portal, Cocktail 2 took the second-best opening for a rom-com in this decade. With Rs 13.50 crore, the movie trails Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which opened at Rs 15.73 crore. The other top openers are Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) with Rs 11.10 crore, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) with Rs 8.80 crore, and Luka Chuppi (2019) with Rs 8.1 crore. Despite facing competition with last week's releases (Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted Echoes of the Past 3D), Cocktail 2 is leading the race, and is expected to score between Rs 70-75 crore opening weekend. Directed by Homi Adjania, Cocktail 2 also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.