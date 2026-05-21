Cockroach Janta Party: Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, others follow viral Instagram page

The Cockroach Janta Party is founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University. What began as an internet joke soon exploded into a viral political satire movement. Celebs including Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Uorfi Javed, Kunal Kamra, and others are following its Instagram page.

The political satirical movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is rapidly turning into one of social media's biggest viral sensations, drawing attention far beyond meme circles. The online campaign has now found support from several well-known names in the entertainment industry, with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with director Kunal Kohli and comedian Kunal Kamra, all following the party's official Instagram page. Several television and digital personalities, including Umar Riaz, Uorfi Javed, Abhishek Nigam, Himanshi Khurana, Nagma Mirajkar, Purav Jha, Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan, are also following the Instagram page of Cockroach Janta Party, further boosting its visibility and online reach.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old graduate of Boston University, and was launched online on May 16. What began as an internet joke soon exploded into a viral political satire movement across Instagram and X, with the group amassing over 16 million followers within just six days. The campaign emerged after remarks made during a May 15 hearing by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sparked widespread criticism online. Referring to unemployed youth and social media activists, he remarked that some youngsters were "like cockroaches" who attacked everyone online. The statement quickly ignited a flood of memes, reactions and satirical content across social media platforms.

A day later on May 16, the CJI also clarified his statement, saying, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India."

Cockroach Janta Party's growing popularity comes from its tongue-in-cheek political messaging and highly meme-friendly tone. In its manifesto, the movement is described as "secular, socialist, democratic, lazy" and proposes unconventional ideas such as banning post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for former Chief Justices, introducing 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, and imposing a 20-year electoral ban on defecting MLAs and MPs. What began as a satirical reaction online has now turned into a full-fledged viral social media phenomenon, powered by celebrity engagement, meme culture and political humour. Meanwhile, its X account was withheld in India on Thursday. Soon after, came another handle -- Cockroach is Back with the tagline Cockroaches Don't Die.

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