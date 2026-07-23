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CM Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha enjoys Jana Nayagan in theatre, actress' mother admits 'I feel bad' for THIS reason

As Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan released in cinemas, his rumoured girlfriend Trisha watched the film with her mother.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

CM Thalapathy Vijay's rumoured girlfriend Trisha enjoys Jana Nayagan in theatre, actress' mother admits 'I feel bad' for THIS reason
Trisha, her mother, Thalpathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan (Image source: Screengrab, Twitter)
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Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday afternoon stepped out with her mother, Uma Krishnan, to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan at a theatre in Chennai. Following the screening, Trisha was seen leaving the cinema hall with her mother. When asked for her review of the film, Uma Krishnan shared her reaction, saying, ‘Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it.’

Why did Trisha's mom say she's 'sad' after watching Jana Nayagan? 

Uma Krishnan also expressed sadness after a reporter said that Jana Nayagan would be Vijay’s final film. ‘I feel bad. We are gonna miss him,’ Uma Krishnan said. Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav and production design by V. Selvakumar. Jana Nayagan finally hit the theatres on Thursday after a prolonged delay due to certification issues.

Jana Nayagan was scheduled for...

The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Also read: Salman Khan advises students to end protest, suggests Sonam Wangchuk to break hunger strike, offers food to activist, fans say 'PM Modi bhi darta hai aapse'

What is Jana Nayagan? 

Jana Nayagan, a political action drama, is Vijay’s final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career. Over the past thirty years, Vijay has delivered a remarkable body of work, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting with this film, ‘Jana Nayagan,’ he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy, especially with his films such as Leo, Bigil, Ghilli, and Pokkiri.

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