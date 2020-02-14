'Cleopatra' is very busy: Deepika Padukone teases Ranveer Singh's facial session

Deepika Padukone is on a vacation with husband Ranveer Singh and has been sharing photos of objects. For the first time ever, she shared a glimpse of Ranveer, who was doing facial. While introducing the image to the world, she also went on to tease him.

Deepika went on to term Ranveer 'Cleopatra' and called him 'busy'. "In other news,Cleopatra is very busy as you can see...," she wrote alongside the image. A shirtless Ranveer is seen relaxing on a bunch of towels as he takes his facial therapy.

Take a look:

Some time back, Ranveer also shared a throwback video of Deepika Padukone, where he called her as his cheerleader. In the video, Deepika sang 'Apna Time Aayega' and grooved to her own tunes while dining in what looked like a restaurant.

Ranveer took off to the vacation after wrapping up his upcoming movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. Deepika, on the other hand, was not taking up any major project after 'Chhapaak' release. The actress had been sharing images of various objects from the vacation, ranging from slippers on a beach, umbrellas, bicycles, diving shoes, etc.