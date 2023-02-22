Class fame Gurfateh Pirzada discloses he cleaned bathrooms, cleared garbage illegally in Canada: 'There was no backup'

Gurfateh Pirzada/Instagram

The Netflix series Class, adapted from the Spanish web series Elite, has been the talk of the town since it was released earlier this month. The crime drama thriller series shows how the lives of three students from poor households in Delhi change drastically after they are offered scholarships and admitted into Hampton International, a fictional elite school in the capital.

Class features eleven newcomers as school students with their own quirks and mannerisms. Among these debutants, one actor who has also made his mark is Gurfateh Pirzada. He portrays Neeraj Kumar Valmiki, the elder brother of one of the three 'not-so-lucky' students in the series.

In a recent interview, Gurfateh reveals that he cleaned bathrooms, cleared garbage, and did some other jobs illegally in Canada to survive. When asked about his life in Canada after his schooling, the Class actor told Hindustan Times, "The minute I got out of school, life hit me. I was like ‘now what?’ I have to go to college. College how? Paise bharne parenge (I have to pay fees). My sister and mom were in Canada. They thought both will work to try to pay the college bill (of my sister). But of course, it’s not so easy. So, she didn’t end up joining the college. I reached there thinking I will do the same thing. My mom and sister were working for 18 hours in odd jobs. They were living in the tiny basement of someone’s home. I was like ‘okay this is life'"

Recalling the odd jobs he did in Canada, Gurfateh added, "I got myself a job, mind you, this was working illegally, I had no work permit. If we were caught we were gone. I did whatever I got, cleaning in a grocery shop or setting up the shelves, cutting meat in a meat shop, clearing garbage every night, making pizzas, and cleaning bathrooms. I did all these things for about 4-5 months until my visa was about to end. Then we decided to quit our jobs and booked our flight to India."

"There was no backup or anything to lose. We were each other’s support. It was incredibly hard to see my mom do everything for her kid’s dream. She was working in a call centre. Because we had to audition we couldn’t take up jobs. I wonder even now how we ended up doing so much", the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Gurfateh Pirzada was last seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva as Sher and also appeared in the Netflix film Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani. He will soon start shooting Dharma Productions' Bedhadak with Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshay.



