Clash of Titans averted! Rohit Shetty shifts release date of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'; courtesy Salman Khan!

About a week ago, Alia Bhatt took to her social media pages and announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Inshallah starring Salman Khan and her will be releasing on Eid 2020. Soon after that, people started talking about the big clash between Inshallah and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. People were divided so as to which movie to watch on priority or not considering Salman and Akshay have huge fan bases.

However, today, Salman took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Rohit. He captioned the post stating, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... @itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March 2020." Yes, Sooryavanshi has been preponed and it will hit the screens on March 27, 2020. Karan Johar, who is also co-producing Sooryavanshi shared the same photo and wrote, "The ultimate Khiladi & the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March 2020 in your cinema halls with #Sooryavanshi! Special thanks & love to @beingsalmankhan!"

Check it out below:

No more clash of the titans!

Earlier, during an Exclusive interview with DNA After Hrs, when Katrina was asked about the Inshallah and Sooryavanshi clash, she had said, "Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi."

Both Inshallah and Sooryavanshi are likely to get solo releases in 2020. People are expecting both the flicks to create a storm at the box office.