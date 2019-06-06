Clash of the Titans! It's going to be Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' VS Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' on Eid 2020

While Salman Khan's Eid release Bharat has set the cash registers ringing this Eid, the actor is all set to gift his fans Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah on Eid 2020. On Thursay, the makers of the film revealed that the Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer will hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the release date of Inshallah. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali... #Inshallah release date finalized: #Eid 2020... SLB teams up with Salman after a long gap... #Inshallah stars Salman and Alia Bhatt. #Eid2020"

However, the same day was earlier locked by Rohit Shetty for Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The Simmba director had earlier shared the first look of Sooryavanshi in March this year, revealing that it's slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid in 2020.

While Rohit Shetty will be seen expanding his cop universe which began with Ajay Devgn's Singham and went further with Ranveer Singh's Simmba, with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan will be seen reuniting with Bhansali after a gap of 19 years post Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, for Inshallah, for a full length feature film.

Both the movies are immensely anticipated and both Salman and Akashay have a huge fan following as well. It'll be interesting to see which one of them will eventually win this epic clash of the titans. Watch this space...