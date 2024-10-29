Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan impress with action avatars in Citadel: Hunny Bunny new trailer

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to play Indian spies in Raj & DK's Citadel: Hunny Bunny. The makers have released another intriguing trailer for the series giving a glimpse into the actor's action-packed avatar.

The first trailer of the series that launched earlier this month received a spectacular response from audiences all over the world, leaving them at the edge of their seats. Anxiously waiting for the launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video, the fans of Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and Raj & DK were thrilled as the service dropped a new trailer of the series. Delving a little further into the exciting story of stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan), who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig as they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Packed with even more adrenaline-fueled action and explosive drama, the new trailer follows the estranged elite spies as they reunite years later to protect their young daughter, Nadia, when their dangerous past catches up with them.

Netizens reacted to the intriguing trailer. One of the comments read, "Better than original Citadel Looks like Varun & Samantha has done a great job here." Another user commented, "A much better trailer cut with some good action long take sequences in the first and last segments." Another comment read, "US Citadel Nadia's origin story - got it."

The Indian version is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7.

