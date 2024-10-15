Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu bring the intrigue world of Citadel to India, and fans has found the connection with Priyanka Chopra's Citadel.

Prime Video dropped the action-packed trailer for the awaited series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK.

Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer. The series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead with Kay Kay Menon, along with an ensemble cast that includes Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.



The trailer is a preview of the exhilarating and riveting spy thriller set against the vibrant tapestry of the ’90s, which features explosive action, high-octane stunts, and edge-of-your-seat excitement, all perfectly complemented by exceptional performances and a grand visual scale. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia. Fans have noticed the connection between Priyanka Chopra's Citadel and Citadel Honey Bunny. Samantha's daughter's name is Nadia, and Priyanka's character name in the international series was also Nadia. Many netizens commented that Samantha is Priyanka's mom, and new series is a prequel to the original series.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a significant project for us as it has given us the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage that has never been done or even attempted before. We have created all our projects so far, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, has made this an amazingly valuable creative experience,” said Raj & DK.



"Bunny is unlike any role I’ve played before. As a spy, he not only leads a double life, but every aspect of his personality has two distinct sides, which was very exciting for me as an actor. Intricately woven into the storyline, his portrayal required me to draw on a blend of experiences and characters I’ve embodied over the years, as well as mentally and physically prepare for the grueling stunts and amped-up action scenes, making it one of my most challenging performances yet,” said Varun Dhawan.



Samantha said, "The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, along with the prospect to play an integral role in this collection of connected spy stories, is what drew me to this project. The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career." Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to stream on Prime Video worldwide on November 7.